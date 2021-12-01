$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Sysco reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

