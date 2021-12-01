$2.15 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.16. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

