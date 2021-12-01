25,558 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 426.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 118.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.04.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

