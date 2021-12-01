51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the October 31st total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of 51job by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of 51job by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. 51job has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

