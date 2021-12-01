Abyss Price Tops $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $88,733.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.