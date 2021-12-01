ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. ACENT has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $3.48 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACENT has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

