Adam Gilchrist Purchases 27,500 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Adam Gilchrist acquired 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00.

F45 Training stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 316,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FXLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $31,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

