Adshares Market Capitalization Achieves $92.74 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $92.74 million and $5.16 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00007852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00112368 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,983,608 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

