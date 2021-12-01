AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

