AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

