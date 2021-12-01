AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $112,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.