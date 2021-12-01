AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

