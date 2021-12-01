Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$82.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as C$61.58 and last traded at C$62.08, with a volume of 598142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

