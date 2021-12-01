AI Doctor Hits Market Cap of $425,650.69 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $425,650.69 and $27,517.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

