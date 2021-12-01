Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMBA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.85.

AMBA opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ambarella by 48.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Ambarella by 83.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

