Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $185.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.