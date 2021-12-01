Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $260.00 at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

AMBA opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.49. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

