Analysts Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

