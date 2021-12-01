Analysts Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SLRX stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

