Analysts Expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

SLRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

SLRX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.