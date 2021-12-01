Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 1st (CRDL, CRRFY, CTBI, CUYTY, CVGW, DEI, DNLMY, DSGX, DTTLY, DYNT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 1st:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

