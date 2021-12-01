Analyzing OptimumBank (OPHC) and Its Rivals

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OptimumBank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get OptimumBank alerts:

This table compares OptimumBank and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 7.10 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 10.94

OptimumBank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OptimumBank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1573 7400 6664 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.59%. Given OptimumBank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimumBank rivals beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.