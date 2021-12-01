Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

