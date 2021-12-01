Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 118,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

