Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $19.13 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $17.04 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

