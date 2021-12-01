Arnhold LLC Sells 46,639 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,639 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.