Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.96. 5,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.72. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.66. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.18 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.