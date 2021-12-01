Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $8.76 or 0.00015364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $3.21 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

