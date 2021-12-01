Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ATO opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

