Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0586 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Auctus has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $16,139.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.25 or 0.00398459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,030,455 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

