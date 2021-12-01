Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 160.4% in November

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avalon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Avalon has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

