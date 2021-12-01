Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
ALXXF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. Avante Logixx has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
