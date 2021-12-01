Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALXXF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. Avante Logixx has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

