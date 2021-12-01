Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

