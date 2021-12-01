Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.24 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $26.07 or 0.00045705 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $291.14 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,393 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

