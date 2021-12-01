Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 1,171 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $373,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.32. 281,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,383. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

