Ballew Advisors Inc Takes $1.09 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. 43,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

