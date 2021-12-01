bAlpha Tops One Day Volume of $330,426.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $56.65 or 0.00099332 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $330,426.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

