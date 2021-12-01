Barclays Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 4,170

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

FUTR opened at GBX 3,646 ($47.64) on Wednesday. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,522.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,330.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.02.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

