Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise (LON:WISE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 761.80 ($9.95) on Tuesday. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 931.78.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £261,424.80 ($341,553.17). Also, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total value of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,552,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,324,882.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

