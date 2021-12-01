Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise (LON:WISE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 761.80 ($9.95) on Tuesday. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 931.78.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
