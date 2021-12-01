Berenberg Bank Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 675

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 589.56 ($7.70).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 630.20 ($8.23) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

