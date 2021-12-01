Berenberg Bank Boosts LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 280

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268.57 ($3.51).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,416,252.94).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

