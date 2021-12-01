Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZQIY remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

