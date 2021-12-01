Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BZQIY remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.15.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
