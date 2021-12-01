Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

BNGO opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

