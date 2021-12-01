Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $186.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $59,906.07 and $186.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057842 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

