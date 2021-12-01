Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003069 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $327.73 million and $2.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013102 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

