Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $60,529.39 and $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.