BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.05 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $439.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00111512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009051 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006859 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007942 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

