Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0006 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a market cap of $16,291.91 and approximately $55.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.09 or 0.08012567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00359264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.02 or 0.00999804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00083343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00403524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.00388465 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

