Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.34 or 0.07932664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,470.87 or 1.00320377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

