BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 12,199 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.